Azerbaijani company completing development of two IT projects

5 July 2019 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Top official: Number of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad growing
Politics 14:45
Top official: 1,165 laws on foreign policy adopted in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:29
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to expand trade operations in Azerbaijan
Business 14:00
“Big Four” audit companies in Azerbaijan get over 55% of all contracts in 2018
Economy 13:13
Azerbaijani gov’t assumes financial burden of 1.9B manats to ensure increments - minister
Business 13:04
ADB outlines key priorities of strategy on Azerbaijan
Business 12:46
Latest
Salt complex launch rescheduled in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:52
Top official: Number of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad growing
Politics 14:45
BMW says CEO will not seek contract extension after 2020
World 14:40
Almost 500 exhibitions organized in Turkey in 2018
Economy 14:34
Kostanay airport of Kazakhstan to see territory expansion (Exclusive)
Economy 14:32
Top official: 1,165 laws on foreign policy adopted in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:29
Branch of Russian oil company announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14:17
Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK plant
World 14:10
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to expand trade operations in Azerbaijan
Business 14:00