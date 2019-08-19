Iranian currency rates for Aug. 19

19 August 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 19 foreign currencies in Iran have increased, while the rates of 12 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,584 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,049

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,868

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,346

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,664

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,267

1 Indian rupee

INR

591

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,015

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,448

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,485

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,638

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,957

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,747

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,523

1 Russian ruble

RUB

633

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,526

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,475

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,323

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,746

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,371

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,740

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,916

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,962

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,035

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,074

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,669

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,584

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,871

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,434

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,957

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

537

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,424

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,287

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 131,237 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,649 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 128,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 112,282 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 116,000 - 119,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 130,000 - 133,000 rials.

