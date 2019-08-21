Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Some 1,304 cars were produced in Azerbaijan in January-July 2019, which is 4.8 times more than the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, the total production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers in Azerbaijan amounted to almost 63 million manats (a decrease by 3.7 percent over the year).

Some 16,965 cars worth a total of 234.9 million manats were imported, along with 1,593 trucks worth 25 million manats (an increase of 1.6 and 1.6 times, respectively) and 101 buses worth almost 6 million manats (an increase of 1.7 times and 46.8 percent, respectively).

A new automobile plant producing cars under the "Khazar" brand was commissioned in Azerbaijan in 2018, which contributed to a significant increase in passenger car production in the country. Previously, there were two automobile plants operating in Azerbaijan, namely the Nakhchivan Automobile Plant, where Lifan cars are assembled, and the Ganja Automobile Plant, where tractors, agricultural machinery, and a number of trucks of Belarusian and Russian companies are produced. Another automobile factory of the Russian GAZ Group is planned to be built in late 2019 in the Hajigabul Industrial Zone.

According to the government forecasts, the value of production of cars will amount to 56 million manats in 2020, 85.3 million manats in 2021, and 113.3 million manats in 2022.

In quantitative terms, the country plans to gradually increase the production of cars to 7,000 units per year. Starting from 2020, their volumes will increase significantly, to 2,000 units, and will reach 3,500 units in 2021, 5,300 units in 2022, and 7,000 units in 2023.

