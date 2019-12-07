EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The sixth meeting of EU-Georgia Association Committee in Trade Configuration was held in Tbilisi on December 5-6, Trend reports citing Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze, and Petros Sourmelis, Directorate-General for Trade, Head of Unit in charge of Ukraine, CIS, Russia, Western Balkan, EFTA, EEA and Turkey, as well as representatives of government bodies and relevant departments of the Committee involved in the implementation of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement (DCFTA).

The Committee discussed issues related to the implementation of DCFTA, in particular, trade, customs and trade facilitation, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, protection of intellectual property rights, public procurement, telecommunications, postal and courier services.

Particular attention was paid to reforms in Georgia in the areas of food safety, veterinary medicine and plant protection, customs, public procurement, labor protection, market surveillance. It was noted that the European Commission would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under the DCFTA.

The EU-Georgia Association Committee in Trade Configuration is the governing body for the implementation of DCFTA. The committee meets once a year in Tbilisi and Brussels.

