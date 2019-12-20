Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee prevents smuggling totaling $500M

20 December 2019 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Since Feb. 1, 2019, Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) has prevented the import of contraband goods totaling $500 million, SCC Chairman Safar Mehdiyev said at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants, Trend reports.

According to Mehdiyev, the bulk of these goods were drugs.

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants on Dec. 20. The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.

