Uzbekistan and Italy may co-op in jewelry production

Uzbekistan and Italy may be launching joint jewelry production, Trend reported citing Uzbek media.

The matter was discussed at the event dedicated to Uzbekistan, which held as a part of the VicenzaOro-2020 global jewelry exhibition in Italy’s Vicenza city.

The meeting was organized by Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Rome, together with Italian Trade Agency, the Association of Manufacturers and Explorers of Jewelry Equipment (AFEMO), Uzbekzargarsanoati Association and Marco Polo Consulting.

The parties discussed and agreed on a plan for further practical cooperation between Uzbekzargarsanoati and the AFEMO Association, as well as the Italian Exhibition Group.

