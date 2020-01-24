Uzbekistan and Italy may co-op in jewelry production

24 January 2020 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Italy may be launching joint jewelry production, Trend reported citing Uzbek media.

The matter was discussed at the event dedicated to Uzbekistan, which held as a part of the VicenzaOro-2020 global jewelry exhibition in Italy’s Vicenza city.

The meeting was organized by Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Rome, together with Italian Trade Agency, the Association of Manufacturers and Explorers of Jewelry Equipment (AFEMO), Uzbekzargarsanoati Association and Marco Polo Consulting.

The parties discussed and agreed on a plan for further practical cooperation between Uzbekzargarsanoati and the AFEMO Association, as well as the Italian Exhibition Group.

A plan for further cooperation between Uzbekzargarsanoati and AFEMO Association, as well as Italian Exhibition Group, was discussed and agreed upon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 19:27
Russia regards Azerbaijan as important, strategic partner in Caucasus – presidential rep
Politics 18:30
Uzbekistan records increase in wholesale and retail trade
Business 18:05
Uzbekistan presents its agricultural potential in Hague
Business 18:00
Mikhail Gusman of TASS thanks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
Politics 17:22
Uzbekistan introducing additional checks on passengers arriving in country
Tourism 15:55
Latest
Political analyst: Azerbaijan pursuing independent policy in region
Politics 23:04
Intel's blockbuster results lift shares to dotcom peak, fire up sector
US 21:49
President Ilham Aliyev in Davos reminds about Baku’s foreign policy priorities to world
Politics 20:58
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 20:43
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery decides on new direction of export
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan hosts presentation of conceptual framework doc on public-private partnership
Business 20:16
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 19:27
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 19:27
Baku master plan expected to be ready before end-year
Society 19:21