Presidents of Georgia and Estonia discuss opening economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The situation due to coronavirus and the process of opening the economy in the post-crisis period were discussed by President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid over the phone, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

Zourabichvili outlined the challenges that tourism, one of the main sectors of the country, faced. She noted the need for further development of cooperation in this area in order to develop sanitary standards for international tourism.

The head of state once again noted the importance of the role of Georgia as a trade and transport hub.

The presidents of the two countries also discussed other pressing issues of Georgian-Estonian relations.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Estonia and Georgia were established on 16 June 1992.

Estonia has constantly supported Georgia since 2000. In the last five years, Estonia and Georgia jointly implemented more than 30 different development cooperation projects. Under the development cooperation development plan, Estonia has mainly focused support for education sector, development of good governance and democracy, economic development and sustainable environmental development in Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356