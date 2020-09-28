Prime Minister of Georgia to pay official visit to Brussels
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
The Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia will pay an official visit to Brussels on September 29-30, Trend reports via the press service of the Government Administration.
As reported, Gakharia will hold high-level meetings at the European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament, and NATO Headquarters.
On September 29, the prime minister will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, after which the parties will hold a joint press conference.
The Georgian delegation includes Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and Head of the Government Administration Natia Mezvrishvili.
