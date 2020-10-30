Georgian TBC Capital publishes macroeconomic sector overview of country

Business 30 October 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian TBC Capital publishes macroeconomic sector overview of country
Turkmenistan to build new greenhouses for growing bananas, citrus fruits Business 11:17
Doubleu merges with Georgian digital marketing agency Business 11:16
Industrial gas flow received at Kashkadarya well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:10
Another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed war crime eliminated Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society volunteer died when rocket hit his car in Barda – IFRC (EXCLUSIVE) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:08
Georgian TBC Capital publishes macroeconomic sector overview of country Business 10:56
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on current situation within Karabakh conflict Politics 10:53
Oil edges up, but set to post second monthly fall on virus spread Oil&Gas 10:48
Special temporary administration to be applied in liberated Azerbaijani territories Politics 10:31
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 volume of agricultural production revealed Uzbekistan 10:28
Albania, Azerbaijan has other investment opportunities apart from TAP Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of combatants to Armenia through ICRC Politics 10:13
Azerbaijan destroys Smerch missile launcher of Armenian troops used to shell Barda - MoD (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Geneva to hold Karabakh talks Politics 09:53
Turkmenistan, South Korea aim to intensify co-op within intergovernmental commission Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 30 Uzbekistan 09:38
New fruit processing plant built in Georgia Construction 09:35
Human Rights Watch confirms use of cluster munitions by Armenia to attack Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Several Azerbaijani districts under fire of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 09:28
Latest situation on battlefield on October 30 Politics 09:22
Azerbaijan expands persimmon export geography Business 09:21
Denmark repeatedly increases import of Azerbaijani products Business 09:18
Azerbaijan's State Service to hold auction for five vehicles Business 09:17
Combat operations continued in direction of Aghdara, Khojavend and Gubadli - MoD Politics 09:16
Several items of military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - LIST Politics 09:13
Every second operation in Azerbaijan carried out contactless - Visa Finance 09:00
FM: Boosting cooperation with Iran priority of Afghan foreign policy Iran 08:50
President Tokayev addresses International Forum on Northern Economic Cooperation Kazakhstan 08:01
Turkey reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 patients Turkey 07:05
S. Korea reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 26,385 in total Other News 05:57
US to sell F-35 fighter jets to UAE, White House tells Congress Arab World 04:48
In Germany, car rams into group of passersby with one person killed, three injured Europe 03:54
Moscow records another 69 coronavirus deaths Russia 02:45
WHO registers over 479,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours worldwide World 01:19
Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates World 00:28
Numerous sites hit by missiles attack on Azerbaijani Barda were in civilian areas - VICE News reporter (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 23:12
Innovation Financing component of Georgian GITA supports provision of grants Business 29 October 23:11
VICE News highlights use of banned cluster munitions by Armenia to attack Azerbaijani Barda Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 23:01
Forces and equipment Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 29 October 22:25
Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Cuba Politics 29 October 22:00
Strike on Azerbaijani is tragedy - Chairperson of Migration, Refugees, Displaced Persons Council of PACE Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 21:47
ICRC facilitates handover of combatants bodies killed in action during escalation of Karabakh conflict Politics 29 October 21:43
Amnesty International verifies use of banned cluster bombs by Armenia to attack Azerbaijani Barda (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 21:23
Azerbaijan avenges attack on Barda: Armenian units that subjected to fire civilian infrastructure, civilian population destroyed (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 20:58
GUAM strongly condemns missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities by Armenia Politics 29 October 20:45
French COJEP issues report on civilian casualties as result of Armenian attacks on densely populated Azerbaijani areas Politics 29 October 20:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center discusses renewed fighting between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 29 October 20:29
Georgian Meskhetian Brand Winemaking Company enters new markets Business 29 October 20:16
Armenian Armed Forces' attempts to attack prevented in several directions - MoD Politics 29 October 20:05
Azerbaijan issues statement on handing over bodies of killed servicemen to Armenia Politics 29 October 20:05
Azerbaijan's MoD notes chaos, mass desertion in Armenian army Politics 29 October 20:02
Azerbaijan eyes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in upcoming years Oil&Gas 29 October 19:59
Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on interaction of CIS member states' customs authorities Politics 29 October 19:58
Azerbaijan reveals volume of tobacco production in Shaki district Economy 29 October 19:48
UK increases import of Azerbaijani-made products Business 29 October 19:42
Georgia to cover utility fees of certain citizens starting from November Finance 29 October 19:22
Canadian company to be engaged in gold mining in Georgia Business 29 October 19:21
Azerbaijani AFB Bank's net profit decreases Finance 29 October 19:21
EBRD supports Georgian transport sector Transport 29 October 19:06
No simple solution for Karabakh conflict, says Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 19:04
Azerbaijan approves law to rename 'Veng' village in Khojavand district into 'Chinarli' Politics 29 October 18:59
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office updates on woman killed following Armenia's missile fire Politics 29 October 18:47
Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Cuba Politics 29 October 18:45
Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh calls on Canadian MP to apologize Politics 29 October 18:41
Ombudsman of Azerbaijan sends protest letter to UNICEF regarding Armenian provocations Politics 29 October 18:40
KAZ Minerals metals output on track to exceed full year production guidance Business 29 October 18:28
Reports about shelling of Russian border outpost false, says Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 29 October 18:26
Servicemen of Armenian regiment refuse to take part in Karabakh hostilities Politics 29 October 18:06
Russia making vigorous efforts to de-escalate Karabakh conflict as soon as possible - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 18:06
German allocates additional funds to Georgia for fighting COVID-19 Finance 29 October 18:05
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar, Barda Politics 29 October 18:04
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 29 October 17:53
World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 October 17:53
Discussions related to durable resolution of Karabakh conflict ongoing constantly - OSCE (Exclusive) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 17:46
CNPC Drilling Company in Turkmenistan opens tender to buy electric batteries Tenders 29 October 17:45
Number of high-ranking Armenian officials dismissed from their posts within month Politics 29 October 17:39
One more Azerbaijani civilian killed by Armenian Armed Forces - top official Politics 29 October 17:38
Azerbaijan sharply increases import of eggs from Georgia Business 29 October 17:36
Lebanese human rights defenders condemn Armenian vandalism in Beirut Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 17:28
Armenia once again violates ceasefire agreements - FACTS Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 17:26
Azerbaijan increases tea imports from Georgia Business 29 October 17:11
VTB Bank Kazakhstan's parent bank expected to facilitate bank's growth plans for 2020-2021 Finance 29 October 17:09
Azerbaijan appeals to UNICEF regarding Armenia's terror against Barda's civilians Politics 29 October 17:02
Facebook gains court backing in document row with EU regulators US 29 October 16:58
Commissioning of desalination plant in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone postponed Business 29 October 16:55
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 29 October 16:53
Georgia reduces imports of construction materials from Azerbaijan Business 29 October 16:52
Azerbaijan reduces import of cigarettes from Georgia Business 29 October 16:37
Residents of Barda fully confident in Azerbaijani army - Executive authority Society 29 October 16:33
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan Business 29 October 16:33
Azerbaijan reveals details of casualties, injuries in Tartar inflicted by Armenian troops Politics 29 October 16:27
Electricity production using renewable energy sources increases in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 29 October 16:21
Azerbaijan increases import of passenger cars from Georgia Business 29 October 16:20
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Austria Business 29 October 16:15
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 29 October 16:13
Austria interested in further promoting economic co-op with Turkmenistan Business 29 October 16:07
People like Vladimir Yevseev call on Armenia to commit war crimes - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 16:01
Ronaldinho films video message in support of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 16:01
Missile-hit area of Azerbaijan's Barda city targeted purposefully - Executive Office Politics 29 October 15:55
Armenian military-political leadership to be punished soon – Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 29 October 15:51
