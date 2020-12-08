Kazakhstan identifies national operator for tracking int'l road transport

Business 8 December 2020 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan identifies national operator for tracking int'l road transport
Kyrgyzstan's electricity consumption in November made over 1.7 bln kWh
Kyrgyzstan's electricity consumption in November made over 1.7 bln kWh
CAREC countries endorse new long-term tourism dev't, gender strategies
CAREC countries endorse new long-term tourism dev't, gender strategies
Uzbekistan, UK buy Turkmen hydrotreated diesel fuel on exchange
Uzbekistan, UK buy Turkmen hydrotreated diesel fuel on exchange
Latest
JP Morgan expects global oil demand to near 100 mb/d in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijan's export to France down in 10M2020 Business 12:00
Russia remains only exporter of polymer products from EAEU to Turkmenistan Business 11:52
Kazakhstan amends legislation to support renewables sector dev't Oil&Gas 11:51
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:50
Turkey sees decline in Gaziantep Airport's 10M2020 cargo, passenger traffic Turkey 11:48
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish electrical goods in terms of value Turkey 11:47
Kazakhstan, Indonesia trade plummets multifold amid COVID-related restrictions Business 11:44
Russia, Uzbekistan to discuss methods for detecting viruses, pests in plants Business 11:43
OPEC crude supply to exceed 30 mb/d in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkey’s Education Ministry opens tender to rent buses Turkey 11:13
Turkmenistan working on development of animal husbandry sector Business 11:11
Georgia taking necessary steps to avoid increase of bread prices Business 11:11
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Norway Business 11:09
Kazakhstan identifies national operator for tracking int'l road transport Business 11:05
Iranian currency rates for December 8 Finance 11:01
Iran’s Shahid Salimi TPP boosts its generation Oil&Gas 11:01
Turkmenistan increases imports of dairy products from EAEU countries Business 10:58
Azerbaijan raises import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.8 Finance 10:57
Gap OPEC+ leaves in market could create space for other producers Oil&Gas 10:32
Investment in oil & gas to rebound slightly in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:27
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 10:27
Cargo, passenger traffic of airport in Turkey's Batman Province down Turkey 10:27
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender for hydraulic fracturing at well Tenders 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 8 Uzbekistan 10:11
Canada’s BitCan completes tests at 3 wells under SOCAR’s gas storage project Oil&Gas 10:11
Arab countries - top destinations for Iran's non-oil goods Business 10:01
Southern Gas Corridor to further strengthen Europe-Azerbaijan trade on energy – European Commission Oil&Gas 10:00
Oil & gas account for over 90% of Azerbaijan’s exports to EU – European Commission Oil&Gas 09:56
Iran claims little to no money transaction problems with China Business 09:47
Azercell cancels mobile communication debt of military officers martyred or wounded in Patriotic War Society 09:46
Araz River getting more toxic, thanks to molybdenum fields in Armenia Society 09:41
More than 110,000 U.S. restaurants close amid pandemic US 08:49
Libya's eastern-based forces intercepts commercial ship Other News 08:26
One region in Kazakhstan adds highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2nd day straight Kazakhstan 07:37
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan Business 07:01
Biden expects to announce pick for on defense secretary on Friday US 06:23
France far from target to relax COVID-19 restrictions: health official Europe 05:35
Poland slightly downs its export value to Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 05:01
WHO does not envisage COVID-19 vaccines being made mandatory Other News 04:33
Italy's interior minister tests positive for coronavirus Europe 03:58
Israel to impose night curfew to curb COVID-19 spread Israel 03:15
Biden announces members of health team US 02:39
Belarus reports 1,796 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:01
71 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:13
ICRC highly appreciates co-op with Azerbaijan - Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Politics 00:30
Azerbaijan's investment in Turkish economy to reach $20B - MP Economy 00:28
U.S. Government to promote investment opportunities in Georgia Georgia 00:04
Certain operations launched to increase extraction from Iran's Marun oil field Oil&Gas 00:04
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 00:03
WHO: COVID-19 situation in Turkey better than in Europe, US Turkey 00:02
Kyrgyzstan's electricity consumption in November made over 1.7 bln kWh Kyrgyzstan 7 December 23:34
Iran, Italy seeking to expand bilateral relations Politics 7 December 23:33
EU, UK leaders say conditions to seal Brexit trade deal 'not there' Europe 7 December 23:21
Israel's forex reserves hit record 166.95 bln USD Israel 7 December 22:49
Rivals of Azerbaijani national football team at 2022 World Cup have become known Society 7 December 22:30
6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines Other News 7 December 22:27
Turkey expects positive economic growth despite 2nd round of COVID-19 restrictions Turkey 7 December 21:54
Iran`s Rey Gas power plant restores operations Oil&Gas 7 December 21:22
Iran to supply livestock feed to producers Business 7 December 21:22
Volume of lending to Azerbaijani financial sector increases Finance 7 December 21:20
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan sees demand for information and communication services ICT 7 December 21:20
Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs exchange views about situation in region Politics 7 December 21:13
Azerbaijani FM meets with VP of Italian Chamber of Deputies Politics 7 December 21:00
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation holds discussions on draft business plan and budget for 2021 Business 7 December 20:57
Azerbaijan’s import of ships up Business 7 December 20:57
Azerbaijan reveals data on civilian casualties, following recent Armenia's aggression Politics 7 December 20:56
Baku Metro CJSC signs tender contract Business 7 December 20:56
Georgia reveals volume of exported hazelnuts Business 7 December 20:55
ADB approves funds to support Georgia’s ongoing response to coronavirus Finance 7 December 20:55
Russian Bank to provide Uzbekistan with Belarusian mining dump trucks Transport 7 December 20:54
French Proparco talks about projects implemented in Georgia Business 7 December 20:54
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 7 December 20:53
Georgian Noxtton company expands its activity in UK Business 7 December 20:53
New housing purchase prices surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 7 December 20:47
Import of crude oil from Azerbaijan to Georgia decreases Oil&Gas 7 December 20:47
Tbilisi Transport Company announces tender to complete Mtatsminda-Rustaveli ropeway Transport 7 December 20:46
Export of persimmons up in Georgia Business 7 December 20:45
Georgian StateElectrosystem improves financial performance Economy 7 December 20:44
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy chlorine Tenders 7 December 20:43
Georgian TBC Capital predicts inflation rate in country Business 7 December 20:43
Indian Navy day 2020: Focus on safeguarding sea lanes to boost trade Other News 7 December 20:33
Migrant labourer''s son from Bihar village wins gold medal at IIT, Roorkee Other News 7 December 20:31
Azerbaijan records growth in number of e-signature owners ICT 7 December 20:16
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 8 Oil&Gas 7 December 20:14
Kazakhstan to twofold decrease number of flights to Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic Kazakhstan 7 December 20:14
Difficult to believe that people used to live in Aghdam city - Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Politics 7 December 19:47
Relations between Italy, Azerbaijan developing very rapidly - President Aliyev Politics 7 December 19:40
TAP project launch will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan Politics 7 December 18:37
Strike with ballistic missiles from terrory of Armenia was deliberately aimed at civilians at night - President of Azerbaijan Politics 7 December 18:35
We have agreed to establish Italian-Azerbaijani University - President of Azerbaijan Politics 7 December 18:30
Azerbaijan invited companies from countries to take part in large-scale construction work - President Aliyev Politics 7 December 18:25
Karabakh war showed who real friends of Azerbaijan are - President of Azerbaijan Politics 7 December 18:18
Azerbaijan, Italy close friends and strategic partners - Speaker of parliament (PHOTO) Politics 7 December 18:00
Azerbaijan confirms 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, 1,781 recoveries Society 7 December 17:55
Al Karam Textile Mills signs six-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc. Arab World 7 December 17:24
Iran – Qatar ties at high level - spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Business 7 December 17:18
Belarusian refinery to get more batches of Azeri Light Oil&Gas 7 December 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 7 December 17:12
All news