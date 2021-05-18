Trading Economics reveals Georgia's inflation rate
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
In terms of inflation, Georgia ranked 34th out of 196 in the international rating of Trading Economics, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In April 2021, the inflation rate in Georgia reached a 9-year high of 7.2 percent.
In 2021, services in hotels and catering facilities increased the most, by 15 percent, in Georgia. Healthcare prices increased 13.8 percent, fuel prices rose 12.4 percent and utility costs 7.1 percent.
With regard to food, sunflower oil rose in price by 40.2 percent, sugar and sweets by 12.3 percent, coffee and tea by 10 percent, bread by 6.4 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 6.1 percent.
In relation to inflation in neighboring countries, in Turkey, the increase in consumer prices amounted to 17.1 percent, in Armenia - 6.2 percent, in Azerbaijan - 4 percent and in Russia - 5.5 percent.
The top 10 countries with the highest inflation rates included:
Venezuela - 3012 percent
Sudan - 341 percent
Zimbabwe - 194 percent
Lebanon - 158 percent
Suriname - 50.4 percent
Iran - 49.5 percent
Argentina - 46.3 percent
Angola - 24.8 percent
Zambia - 22.7 percent
Ethiopia - 19.2 percent.
