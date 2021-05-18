Trading Economics reveals Georgia's inflation rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In terms of inflation, Georgia ranked 34th out of 196 in the international rating of Trading Economics, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In April 2021, the inflation rate in Georgia reached a 9-year high of 7.2 percent.

In 2021, services in hotels and catering facilities increased the most, by 15 percent, in Georgia. Healthcare prices increased 13.8 percent, fuel prices rose 12.4 percent and utility costs 7.1 percent.

With regard to food, sunflower oil rose in price by 40.2 percent, sugar and sweets by 12.3 percent, coffee and tea by 10 percent, bread by 6.4 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 6.1 percent.

In relation to inflation in neighboring countries, in Turkey, the increase in consumer prices amounted to 17.1 percent, in Armenia - 6.2 percent, in Azerbaijan - 4 percent and in Russia - 5.5 percent.

The top 10 countries with the highest inflation rates included:

Venezuela - 3012 percent

Sudan - 341 percent

Zimbabwe - 194 percent

Lebanon - 158 percent

Suriname - 50.4 percent

Iran - 49.5 percent

Argentina - 46.3 percent

Angola - 24.8 percent

Zambia - 22.7 percent

Ethiopia - 19.2 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356