Austrian entrepreneurs interested in expanding trade with Azerbaijan

Austrian entrepreneurs are interested in expanding trade with Azerbaijan, Austrian Trade Commissioner for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia Georg Karabaczek said.

Karabaczek made the remark during the webinar "Economic Development and Business Opportunities in Azerbaijan and Georgia", Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The Austrian trade commissioner stressed the importance of such meetings for expanding ties between business circles.

In turn, acting head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev informed the webinar participants about the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and invited the Austrian businessmen to take advantage of the opportunities available in the country.

President of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Giorgi Pertaia expressed confidence that joint cooperation would be beneficial for businessmen of three countries.

“It will also contribute to the development of interaction,” Pertaia added.

In conclusion, presentations of investment opportunities of Azerbaijan and Georgia were held, answers were given to the questions of interest to the Austrian businessmen.

