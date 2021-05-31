Spanish business circles see favorable investment opportunities in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The liberalization of Uzbekistan’s economy and a favorable investment climate are of interest to the Spanish business community, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Madrid.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Madrid together with the Eurasian Business Alliance in Spain organized an online seminar on the possibilities of trilateral cooperation between the Spanish region of Galicia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Galicia and Portugal, representatives of the largest associations and financial institutions of the region and the country, as well as entrepreneurs engaged in business development in the CIS countries and interested in the Uzbek market.

The head of the Eurasian Business Alliance, Eduard Gulian, speaking about the opportunities for representatives of the business circles of Galicia and Portugal, noted that in recent years Uzbekistan has shown fairly high rates of economic growth, which is actually a reliable basis for building up full-scale cooperation.

According to him, against the background of cardinal changes in the economic policy of Uzbekistan, the country is given a good opportunity to promote trade and economic interests in the countries of the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition, he said that the increasing liberalization of the country's economy and a favorable investment climate are of interest to the Spanish business community, as well as developed industry, transport communications, sea routes, agriculture, and tourism potential of Spain and Portugal are beneficial to Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the event, priority programs and mechanisms for supporting investors, the potential of the textile and leather and footwear industries of Uzbekistan, proposals for cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the country's export opportunities were presented.

Also, various channels for the dissemination of new technologies were considered and the most important of them for Uzbekistan were highlighted, including international trade, foreign direct investment, international strategic technological alliances, information and communication technologies, and others.

At the end of the event, the views of the seminar participants on the implementation of investment projects and the diversification of exports, and the increase in bilateral trade were summarized, and appropriate conclusions were drawn about the importance of these processes in the innovative development of the economy during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

