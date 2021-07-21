Georgian citizens may use simplified form of employment in Poland - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Poland has good cooperation with Georgia, also in the economic sphere, Ministry of Economic Development, Labour and Technology of Poland told Trend.

"Poland has participated in aid projects for Georgia, e.g. the National Revenue Administration of the Republic of Poland has recently participated in the project for the development of a computerized transit system in Georgia. Our cooperation also covers economic migrations," said the ministry.

According to the source, Georgian citizens may use a simplified form of employment in Poland on the basis of a declaration on entrusting the performance of work.

"In 2020, 44,270 such declarations were registered for Georgian citizens. It is the 4th largest group after the citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova. Maintaining this trend is beneficial for both sides. Our ministry is working on further facilitation in the field of economic migration," the ministry noted.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and the Republic of Poland were restored on April 28, 1992. The Embassy of Georgia to the Republic of Poland opened in 2004. The Embassy of the Republic of Poland to Georgia opened in 1997.

---

