Libya force majeure pushes up oil, U.S. crude hits highest since late 2014

3 July 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Libya declared force majeure on some of its supplies, while an ongoing Canadian outage lifted U.S. crude to levels not seen since late 2014, Reuters reports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $74.73 at 0724 GMT, up 79 cents, or 1.1 percent, from their last settlement. They earlier marked their strongest since November 2014 at $74.84 a barrel.

Traders said this was largely due to an expected fall in North American fuel inventories following the 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) Syncrude outage in Canada.

Outside North America, Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were at $77.77 per barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.6 percent.

“Oil bulls seem to have returned after Libya suspended oil exports from two key ports,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at futures brokerage FXTM.

“If Libya’s oil doesn’t return fast to the market it will be an important test to OPEC’s spare capacity, especially given that output from Venezuela and Iran is expected to fall significantly in the next couple of months,” he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) saw June output at 32.32 million bpd, a Reuters survey showed on Monday, up 320,000 bpd from May. The June total is the highest since January 2018.

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), a major producer within OPEC, said on Tuesday it is able to increase production by several hundred thousand bpd if needed.

However, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings from Zueitina and Hariga ports on Monday, resulting in 850,000 bpd of supplies being disrupted.

Outside the supply-side, a slowdown in demand is emerging, potentially ending years of consecutive records.

“U.S. petroleum demand growth slowed significantly to 385,000 bpd year-on-year in April, compared with a growth of more than 730,000 bpd year-on-year in Q1,” Barclays bank said, adding that this was mostly due to higher fuel prices.

In Asia, the world’s top oil consuming region, seaborne oil imports have been falling since May, as higher costs turned off consumers and as the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China starts to impact the economy.

Chinese stocks went into a tail spin on Tuesday as turbulence gripped equity markets in Asia, which sank to nine-month lows as investors feared the Sino-U.S. trade row could derail a rare period of synchronized global growth.

“There are ... signs that growth in China has slowed in recent months, particularly infrastructure spending by local governments. I would assume that infrastructure investment is quite energy intensive, so perhaps that had a knock-on effect to oil demand,” said Frederic Neumann, Co-Head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC in Hong Kong.

“At this stage, however, it appears more that growth in Asia is softening, rather than decelerating sharply,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU warns U.S. of boomerang effect if Trump imposes car levies
Europe 11:35
Prices for oil produced by enterprises up in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:54
Trump moves to block China Mobile's U.S. entry, citing security concerns
China 09:35
US aims to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero - State Dept.
US 2 July 22:44
US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey
Turkey 2 July 15:48
EU warns U.S. of major hit if car tariffs imposed
Europe 2 July 12:21
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39
China's shares, yuan fall as U.S. tariff deadline looms
China 2 July 09:36
Stoppage of oil exports cause daily losses of 67.4 mln USD: Libyan Oil Corporation
Arab World 2 July 01:53
Turkmenistan preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline project in US
Oil&Gas 1 July 13:10
9 injured in mass stabbing at Idaho apartment complex
US 1 July 11:21
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
U.S. intelligence believes North Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks
US 30 June 11:05
State Dept.: US commends historic progress made on Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 30 June 09:55
Trump has repeatedly told aides he wants to quit the WTO
US 29 June 17:06
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 29 June 16:16
Ambassador says U.S. unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade
US 29 June 15:36