Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 6-10

11 August 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $74.24 per barrel on Aug. 6-10 or $0.76 less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $75.35 per barrel, while the lowest price was $73.19 per barrel during the period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO) was $69.99 per barrel, which is $0.74 per barrel less than the previous week. The highest price for URALS was $70.99 per barrel and the lowest price was $68.93 per barrel on Aug. 6-10.

Average price of Brent Dated was $71.55 per barrel on Aug. 6-10 or $1.9 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $72.72 per barrel and the lowest price was $70.5 during the period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Price for Azeri Light exceeds $74 on August 10
Oil&Gas 14:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 13:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 12:53
Azerbaijani oil rises in price
Oil&Gas 7 August 10:37
STAR refinery receives first cargo of Azerbaijani oil (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 3 August 16:10
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 3 August 10:41
Latest
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to buy apartments for veterans, families of martyrs
Tenders 14:47
Azerbaijan's State Property Committee announces tender for consulting services
Tenders 14:41
Azerbaijan more than doubles electricity exports
Oil&Gas 14:34
Iran-China trade exchange grows in first half of 2018
Economy news 14:32
Price for Azeri Light exceeds $74 on August 10
Oil&Gas 14:12
CPC announces tender for reconstruction of water supply networks
Tenders 14:11
Second day starts at Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 14:07
Turkmengas announces construction tender
Tenders 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 13:29