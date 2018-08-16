Uzbekistan intends to expand uranium supplies to India

16 August 2018 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to expand the supply of uranium concentrate to India in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov said opening the meeting of the eleventh Uzbek-Indian intergovernmental commission, Uzbek media reported Aug. 16.

Uzbekistan is also ready to expand direct supplies of non-ferrous and rare-earth metals, cable and wire products, polyethylene and polypropylene, chemical products, mineral fertilizers, as well as fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products, deputy prime minister said.

Kholmuradov stressed that the parties have the necessary prerequisites and reserves for a multiple increase in turnover and bringing its volume to $1 billion in the short term.

"Despite the steady growth in the indicators of mutual trade (almost twice over the past five years), the current volume of trade does not correspond to the potential of economies and the capabilities of the two countries," Kholmuradov said.

Following the results of 2017, the trade turnover amounted to $323.6 million, including exports - $32.5 million, imports - $291.1 million.

"We are grateful to the Indian side for lifting the ban on the import of cherries, nectarines, apricots, plums and almonds from Uzbekistan. At the same time we are counting on the speedy lifting of the current ban on the import of grapes, apples, melons, pomegranates and pepper," Kholmuradov added.

"High rates of import customs duties restrain the supply of Uzbek fruit and vegetable products to India. So, average duties on legumes make up more than 30 percent, apples 55 percent, cherries, peaches, pears, grapes, melons, watermelons, pomegranates, persimmons 40 percent," he said.

"In order to create more favorable conditions for the organization of direct supplies and these quality products' access to India, we ask the Indian side to consider reducing customs duties for Uzbek fruit and vegetable products, as well as providing initial quotas up to 50,000 tons for Uzbek mung bean import," Kholmuradov said.

In order to increase the volume of mutual trade, Uzbekistan offered India to form a working group to study the preparation and signing of an agreement on preferential trade between countries.

