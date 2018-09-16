Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 10-14

16 September 2018 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $80.03 per barrel on Sept. 10-14 or $1.15 more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $81.5 per barrel, while the lowest price was $78.99 per barrel during the period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO) was $76.56 per barrel, which is $1.1 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $77.92 per barrel and the lowest price was $75.43 per barrel on Sept. 10-14.

Average price of Brent Dated was $77.83 per barrel on Sept. 10-14 or $1.17 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $79.19 per barrel and the lowest price was $76.64 during the period.

