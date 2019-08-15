Azerbaijani oil prices up

15 August 2019 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $61.81 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on Aug. 14, which is $1.65 more than on Aug. 13, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 14, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $61.24 per barrel, which is $2.75 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $57.53 per barrel on Aug. 8, which is $0.54 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $57.96 on Aug. 14, or $1.44 more than the previous price.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 15)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s FIMSA supports transition to cashless society
Finance 13:01
Azerbaijan leads in direct foreign investments in Georgia
Economy 12:50
Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise
Other News 12:40
Azerbaijan continues large-scale reconstruction of roads (PHOTO)
Society 10:59
4.1M tons of transit cargo transported via Azerbaijan
Finance 10:37
Iran waiting on Azerbaijan to pick contractor for Rasht-Astara railway
Economy 10:20
Latest
Azerbaijan’s FIMSA supports transition to cashless society
Finance 13:01
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 12:58
Azerbaijani team wins int'l Sea Cup-2019 competition
Politics 12:56
Azerbaijan leads in direct foreign investments in Georgia
Economy 12:50
Uzbekistan, Belarus set up JV
Economy 12:48
Kazakhstan increases retail trade by over 5%
Economy 12:40
Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise
Other News 12:40
'Punch in the gut' as scientists find micro plastic in Arctic ice
Other News 12:37
Belarusian auto industry representatives discuss new agreements with Turkmenistan
Economy 12:24