Rouhani: International energy transport roads won’t be as secure if Iran's oil exports drop to zero

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The world powers know that if international sanctions are imposed on Iranian oil and Iran's oil exports drop to zero, international energy transport roads will not be as secure as before, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the members of the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers with the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Therefore, the one-sided pressure on Iran cannot play out in their favor and cannot guarantee the security of their interests in the region and the world, he said.

Rouhani added that the situation may change if the talks with the 4+1 group (Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) will have a successful outcome; otherwise Iran will continue on its course.

Referring to Iran's steps aimed at reducing commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian president remarked that Iran has chosen the right course. He also stressed that Iran’s patience has its limits, and that the country cannot fully accept its commitment if others fail to fulfill their commitments.

In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

The 60-day deadline given by Iran to European countries involved ends on September 7.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news