Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 13

16 December 2019 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $70.86 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 13, 67 cents more than the previous price on Dec. 12, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Dec. 16.

On Dec. 13, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $69.39 per barrel, which is 66 cents more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $61.95 per barrel on Dec. 13, 67 cents less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $67.69 on Dec. 13, or 85 cents more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 16)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13
Oil&Gas 10:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 12
Oil&Gas 13 December 10:14
Oil rises 1% on optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal
Oil&Gas 13 December 00:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 11
Oil&Gas 12 December 10:09
Oil prices gain as OPEC revises deficit forecast
Oil&Gas 12 December 09:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 10
Oil&Gas 11 December 10:42
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Dec.16
Finance 10:46
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13
Oil&Gas 10:45
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 10:38
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights
Other News 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16
Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for well cementing
Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory increases socks production
Business 10:22
IGB seeking consultant for environmental and social monitoring
Oil&Gas 10:12
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16
Finance 10:11