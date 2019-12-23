Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss regional transport, energy projects

23 December 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed joint transport and energy projects during the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the three countries, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The sides noted the importance of the implementation of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCGP) project, as well as the role of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey in the transportation of the energy sources.

The parties talked about the success of Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum projects.

The ministers reaffirmed their willingness to continue coordinating implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The importance of completing the second phase of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, which was launched on November 30, 2019, in Turkey, was also emphasized.

“The implementation of this project contributes to the formation of a new reality in the European energy security. Given the strategic location and transport potential of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, we attach great importance to deepening cooperation for the smooth operation of the Europe-Asia transport corridor,” said Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The minister highlighted the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, which, according to him, became a competitive route connecting Europe and Asia.

The eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is being held in Tbilisi on Dec.23.

Meetings in a trilateral format of cooperation were initiated by the foreign ministers of the three countries in 2012. The first trilateral meeting took place in 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The seventh meeting of the Foreign Ministers in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format took place in Istanbul in October last year.

---

