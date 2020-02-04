Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 3

4 February 2020 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $59.86 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Feb. 3, which is $2.29 less than the previous price on Jan. 31, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 3, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $59.96 per barrel, which is $1.22 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $52.22 per barrel on Feb. 3, or $2.65 less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $53.52 on Feb. 3, or $3.15 less than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 4)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly prices on Azerbaijan's oil for Jan. 27-31
Oil&Gas 3 February 11:03
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 2 February 08:12
Oil climbs as WHO declares emergency, says it 'opposes' travel, trade restrictions
Oil&Gas 31 January 13:04
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 30 January 13:03
Wuhan virus to reduce China's oil consumption in short-term
Oil&Gas 30 January 11:59
Oil falls amid spread of Wuhan virus, rising crude inventories
Oil&Gas 30 January 11:37
Latest
Denmark, Azerbaijan have great prospects for cooperation in port industry, says envoy
Transport 11:03
Uzbekistan increases production of eco-friendly bags
Business 10:55
Enagas working on plan for specific development of renewable gases
Oil&Gas 10:49
More people suspected with coronavirus infection quarantined in Baku
Society 10:46
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 4
Finance 10:41
Enagas reveals investment plans for TAP
Oil&Gas 10:41
Most popular internet browser in Azerbaijan revealed
ICT 10:33
Turkmenistan to buy EMS helicopters in Russia
Transport 10:25
Oil prices rebound from China virus slump amid ginger recovery across markets
Oil&Gas 10:07