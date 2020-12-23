India's crude oil, natural gas production falls amid COVID-19

India's production of crude oil and natural gas fell to 2,486.01 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) during November, said the federal Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to it, the total crude oil production during the last month was 7.25 percent lower than target and 4.91 percent lower when compared with November 2019.

Cumulative crude oil production during April-November was 2,0426.50 TMT which is 5.28 percent lower than target for the period and 5.98 percent lower than the production during the same period of last year.

The shortfall in crude oil production at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was mainly attributed to non-availability of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) at new oil wells in Ratna field in the western offshore on the south west of Mumbai for well completion due to the implications of COVID-19, and delay in installation of new platforms due to COVID-19 implications at new wells planned under Cluster-8 development project.

Natural gas production during November was 2,331.25 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM) which is 20.56 percent lower than the monthly target and 9.06 percent lower when compared with November 2019.

Cumulative natural gas production during April-November was 1,8704.02 MMSCM which is 14.79 percent and 11.81 percent lower than target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively, added the statement.