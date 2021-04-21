BP announces West Azeri planned maintenance program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work program it will implement planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) on the West Azeri platform, Trend reports citing BP.

In accordance with the plan, production from the West Azeri platform will be suspended on 22 April for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. During the TAR, various projects such as flare tips changeout and ignition system upgrade, nucleonic sources replacement and critical repair works will be undertaken.

This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations. The planning phase of the programme started in 2020 and these activities are included in the 2021 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal Terminal operations and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the Western Route Export Pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) will continue as normal.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.