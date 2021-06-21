SOCAR Turkey group companies win three awards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

SOCAR Turkey group companies won three awards in two categories of the 2020 Export Stars Award, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

The awards were presented by the Istanbul Chemicals and Products Exporters' Association (IKMIB).

SOCAR Ticaret came in first in organic chemicals export category and second in the export of mineral fuels.

STAR Refinery won the first place in the export of mineral fuels.

Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association (IKMIB) is a professional establishment which deals with all of the export activities of its members. The main aim of the Association is to increase the export volume of Turkish Chemicals and Chemical Products Sector. Moreover, the Association conducts to increase competitive power by high quality.

