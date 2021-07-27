Kazakhstan boosts monthly petroleum oil exports to Austria
Latest
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AK Parti (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion