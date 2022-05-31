Azerbaijani oil prices continue to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.89 on May 30 compared to the previous price, settling at $126.8 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 30 amounted to $125.74 per barrel, up by $0.88 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $83.96 per barrel on May 30, rising by $1.97 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $2.67 compared to the previous price and made up $122.34 per barrel.