Azerbaijan - main partner in diversifying energy supplies to Moldova, deputy PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan is the main partner in terms of diversifying energy supplies to Moldova, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spînu said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Spînu, gas prices in Moldova have increased five times over the past six months, and the market collapse hit the most vulnerable countries, such as Serbia and Moldova, which don’t have their own energy sources.

The deputy prime minister noted Azerbaijan's very high potential both in traditional and renewable energy sources.

"It’s necessary to create a mechanism of solidarity. We won’t achieve a success if a mechanism for the security of supply isn’t developed," he further said.

Spînu added that Moldova is open to all discussions on the above issue.