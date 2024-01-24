Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 23 increased by $0.29 and amounted to $86.45 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.48 (to $84.79 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $62.32 per barrel, which is $0.29 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $0.12 on January 23 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.29 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 24.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel