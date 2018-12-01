Kazakh tenge slightly down against US dollar over week

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Over the past week, the national currency of Kazakhstan depreciated by 0.53 tenge against the US dollar, Kazakh media reported.

On Monday, Nov. 26, the weighted average rate at the morning and afternoon sessions was 371.03 tenge per dollar, and on Friday, Nov. 30, it was 371.56 tenge.

At the afternoon trading session of the US dollar on Friday, the minimum rate was 370 tenge per dollar, the maximum rate was 373,8 tenge, while the closing rate was 372,9 tenge.