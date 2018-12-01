Kazakh tenge slightly down against US dollar over week

1 December 2018 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Over the past week, the national currency of Kazakhstan depreciated by 0.53 tenge against the US dollar, Kazakh media reported.

On Monday, Nov. 26, the weighted average rate at the morning and afternoon sessions was 371.03 tenge per dollar, and on Friday, Nov. 30, it was 371.56 tenge.

At the afternoon trading session of the US dollar on Friday, the minimum rate was 370 tenge per dollar, the maximum rate was 373,8 tenge, while the closing rate was 372,9 tenge.

The trading volume amounted to $66.65 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 183.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Nov. 30 is 371.28 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 374.5 tenge.

