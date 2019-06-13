Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds

13 June 2019 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

An auction for placement of 25 million manats worth short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 18, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 364 days will be put up for the auction.

The maturity date for the bonds is June 16, 2020.

During the auction, non-competitive bids may account for up to 20 percent of the bond issue.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital will be the underwriter of the issuance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 13)

