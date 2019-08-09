Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee increases contributions to state budget

9 August 2019 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

In July 2019, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 413.394 million manats to the state budget, which is 28.3 percent higher compared to July 2018, Trend reports referring to SCC.

Revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee are formed from four sources including customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

In July 2019, customs duties amounted to 112.97 million manats or 27.3 percent of total amount, VAT - 269.04 million manats (65 percent), excise tax - 25.6 million manats (6.2 percent), road tax - 5.7 million manats (slightly over 1 percent).

(1USD = 1 AZN on Aug. 9)

