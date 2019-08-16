Azerbaijan's GDP increases by 2.5%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

In January-July 2019, Azerbaijan’s GDP exceeded the corresponding figures for the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Azerbaijan’s GDP reached 44.473 billion manats in 1H2019, that is 2.5 percent more than in 1H2018.

During the reporting period, economic growth was observed in spheres such as information and communications - 16.9 percent, agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 6.3 percent, tourism and catering - 4.3 percent, industry - 3.3 percent, trade and repair of vehicles - 2.9 percent, transport and storage - 2.6 percent, in other spheres - 1.7 percent. At the same time, a decrease of 9.1 percent was observed in the construction sector.

In January-July, the economic growth reached 1.9 percent in the oil sector, and three percent in the non-oil sector .

GDP per capita for the reporting period reached 4,499.5 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)

