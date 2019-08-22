Campaign launched for increasing interest in insurance in Azerbaijan

22 August 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

As part of the “Insured Future” awareness campaign, ASAN volunteers will inform the population on matters of insurance for the purpose of increasing public interest in them, and will also conduct various surveys among the population, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

The program is part of the "Insurance Volunteers" and "ASAN Volunteer School" projects. Prior to the implementation of the program, volunteers will undergo two-week trainings organized by FIMSA and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan.

Head of FIMSA Ibrahim Alishov noted the importance of the insurance sector around the world. “Participation in this project for volunteers is a successful step towards future professional activities,” he said.

