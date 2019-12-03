Iranian currency rates for Dec. 3

3 December 2019 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 27 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of nine currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,521 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,351

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,322

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,407

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,586

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,227

1 Indian rupee

INR

587

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,238

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,051

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,462

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,575

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,346

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,891

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,315

1 Russian ruble

RUB

656

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,538

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,734

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,768

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,507

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,316

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,483

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,909

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,967

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,759

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,064

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,452

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,521

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,862

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,171

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,975

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

536

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,978

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,270

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 137,441 rials, and the price of $1 is 123,845 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,361 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,032 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 124,000-127,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 136,000-139,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hassan Rouhani instructs to keep Iran's accession to WTO on agenda
Iran 10:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 3
Finance 10:00
Iran's Tire Industry Association rejects rumors of tires hoarding
Business 09:50
Iran advises citizens to refrain from visiting Iraq
Iran 09:49
Exports from Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara to Iran exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 08:58
Iranian minister discloses amount of losses caused as result of internet shutdown
Business 2 December 21:01
Latest
Azerbaijani president sends enquiry to Constitutional Court regarding dissolution of Parliament
Politics 14:06
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure (PHOTO)
Politics 14:06
Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Politics 14:02
Virtual Reality lessons start in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICT 14:00
Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 13:57
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:47
Le Maire: EU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France
Europe 13:39
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 13:39
Mammadyarov: Russia very actively using Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Politics 13:37