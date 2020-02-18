Iranian currency rates for Feb. 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 26 currencies have decreased on Feb. 18, compared to the rates on Feb. 17, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,492 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 18 Iranian rial on Feb. 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,600 54,792 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,833 42,758 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,325 4,324 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,524 4,546 1 Danish krone DKK 6,090 6,094 1 Indian rupee INR 589 588 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,501 137,866 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,192 27,223 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,269 38,234 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,706 31,729 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,959 27,012 1 South African rand ZAR 2,796 2,826 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,940 6,938 1 Russian ruble RUB 660 663 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,110 28,248 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,209 30,220 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,424 49,431 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,314 2,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,589 36,566 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,717 29,815 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,005 6,021 100 Thai baths THB 134,499 134,773 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,123 10,147 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,348 35,523 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,492 45,526 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,136 11,152 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,660 14,661 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,069 3,070 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,079 19,131 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,037 83,095 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 151,280 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,128 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 140,695 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,725 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 138,000-141,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 151,000-154,000 rials.