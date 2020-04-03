US helps Uzbekistan to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan will receive $848,000 from the US government to support efforts to combat COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Uzbek Ambassador to the U.S. Javlon Vahabov held a videoconference with representatives of the US State Department to discuss the prospects of expanding financial and technical assistance programs to Uzbekistan in the fight against coronavirus.

During the talks, the US side expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan's inclusion in the State Department's funding program to eliminate the threat of COVID-19, as well as the transfer of individual protection kits to the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health to combat the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced on March 26, 2020 that the United States has mobilized nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to support up 64 at-risk countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The American side is planning to allocate $848,000 to Uzbekistan to meet country's needs. These funds are another tranche within the U.S. Agency for International Development program, which will be transferred to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the World Health Organization to support efforts to combat COVID-19," the message said.

The funding will be used to equip laboratories to conduct large-scale testing, strengthen the capacity of health facilities to prevent and control the spread of infection, improve COVID-19 surveillance, rapid response systems, detect and treat cases and counteract misinformation about the virus.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini