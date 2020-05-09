Turkmenistan to cooperate with UK Export Finance

Finance 9 May 2020 12:07 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan to cooperate with UK Export Finance
WoodMac forecasting “multi-year” recovery in jet fuel demand
WoodMac forecasting “multi-year” recovery in jet fuel demand
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company seeks to increase production
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company seeks to increase production
Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies
Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies
Latest
WoodMac forecasting “multi-year” recovery in jet fuel demand Oil&Gas 13:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 1- 8) Finance 12:59
Customs: Expansion of Green Corridor to enhance Azerbaijan's business environment (PHOTO) Transport 12:58
Iran seeks to boost gold production at Mouteh, Zarshouran mines Business 12:42
Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day Russia 12:39
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender for switchgear equipment replacement Tenders 12:34
British University of Business Management to open in Tashkent Business 12:34
Turkmenistan's retail sales volume increases Finance 12:32
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO) Politics 12:29
Index of Tehran Stock Exchange soars Business 12:25
Russia’s Bashkortostan looks to establish representative office in Kazakhstan Business 12:10
Turkmenistan to cooperate with UK Export Finance Finance 12:07
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani Politics 12:07
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament Politics 12:02
Iran Khodro reveals car production volume Business 11:54
Uzbekistan establishes Association of Social Tourism Tourism 11:48
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to solve flood, water use issues in close co-op Kazakhstan 11:27
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company seeks to increase production Oil&Gas 11:16
CBI head: Situation in Iran today safer than in many other countries, despite pressure Finance 11:15
S.Korea, Uzbekistan online talks focus on investments, free economic zones Business 11:04
Afghan Faryab Province governor sends message to Turkmen president Turkmenistan 10:44
Kazakhstan's chemical company to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 10:40
Russian Selectel cloud provider talks details of its activities in Uzbekistan ICT 10:40
Germany's Altmaier wants Europe to be less dependent on other countries Europe 10:35
Azerbaijani MP: Issues of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water junctions regulated at top level Politics 10:28
Iranian currency rates for May 9 Iran 10:13
Turkmenistan urges for better co-op among states on health issues (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Iran's South Pars Gas Company announces tender to buy chemical material Tenders 10:03
Azerbaijan's customs revenues spike since early 2020 Finance 10:01
Kazakhstan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 09:54
Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies Oil&Gas 09:46
Uzbekistan confirms over 20 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:38
Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death Other News 09:32
Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat joins World Tourism Cities Federation Turkmenistan 09:27
Cargo traffic through North-South Transport Corridor to be boosted Russia 09:22
Tashkent State Department Store to be up for sale at auction Business 09:21
Georgian Tbilisi TV tower lights up in colors of EU flag Georgia 09:14
At what stage is construction of Georgian bypass road? Construction 09:12
CDC allocates additional funds to support Georgia's response to COVID-19 Finance 09:11
Georgia to host UNWTO ministerial in September Tourism 09:10
Azerbaijani party’s rep: Artificial agiotage over construction of HPPs on Araz River - purposeful Politics 09:08
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss COVID-19, Karabakh conflict settlement Politics 09:08
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,251 to 168,551 Europe 08:25
Brazil reports close to 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 07:32
Argentina extends quarantine for capital Other News 06:34
WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 87,000 in past day World 05:33
5.0-magnitude quake hits San Pedro de Atacama, Chile World 04:07
Sudan records 181 new COVID-19 cases, 1,111 in total Other News 03:10
Turkey reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 135,569 in total Turkey 02:02
Apple to reopen some stores in United States next week World 01:03
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Italy exceeds 30,000 Europe 00:31
Azerbaijan marks Day of Victory in Great Patriotic War Society 00:02
Iraq confirms 2,603 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths Arab World 8 May 23:23
UNIDO ready to assist Uzbekistan to rebuild economy Business 8 May 22:22
U.S. forces create new base in E Syria US 8 May 21:56
Review of main developments in Azerbaijani agricultural production financing Finance 8 May 20:09
Georgia, Greece to focus on cooperation for safe tourism development Tourism 8 May 19:55
Russia’s branch of Chelpipe Group exports oxygen cylinders to Kazakh ventilators producer Business 8 May 19:47
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund talks about oil revenues Oil&Gas 8 May 19:36
Main developments in Azerbaijani agricultural production from January through April Business 8 May 19:36
French entrepreneurs interested in partnership with Uzbekistan Business 8 May 19:24
Motor oil production to increase in Azerbaijan Business 8 May 19:15
Azerbaijan imposing new requirements on industrial and household waste Society 8 May 19:11
Georgia expects decrease in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 8 May 18:58
Azerbaijan's АDY Container LLC reveals data on cargo traffic via Central Asia Transport 8 May 18:58
Forest landscape in Georgia's capital to be restored Business 8 May 18:34
Azerbaijan, India to expand economic co-op Business 8 May 18:27
Portugal's exports and imports slump in March as pandemic bites Europe 8 May 18:20
Ukraine not to recall its ambassador to Georgia Georgia 8 May 18:18
Tesla aims to restart Fremont plant on Friday US 8 May 18:14
British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants in Channel Europe 8 May 18:10
Secondary cars registration declines in Kazakhstan Business 8 May 18:09
Turkmen Ministry of Textile Industry to buy cotton fibers for processing Business 8 May 17:57
Qatar Airways to return to Georgian air market in July Transport 8 May 17:51
Galt & Taggart: Import of electricity to Georgia up in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 8 May 17:44
Azerbaijani machine-building plant talks production plans for 2020 Business 8 May 17:38
Azerbaijani's Gazakh Cement Plant talks early 2020 production Business 8 May 17:33
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish Port of Mersin disclosed Turkey 8 May 17:31
Large Azerbaijani brick factory talks new plans Business 8 May 17:30
Uzbek GSM operator notes decrease in customer base ICT 8 May 17:27
Japan International Cooperation Agency helps Uzbekistan to boost electric power sector Oil&Gas 8 May 17:23
All commercial banks in Georgia finish 1Q2020 with loss Finance 8 May 17:21
Azerbaijan’s AileTV internet provider notes jump in online payments ICT 8 May 17:18
UNDP in Turkmenistan announces tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 8 May 17:16
JICA talks details of its Navoi TPP Modernization project in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 8 May 17:15
Turkmenistan, Turkey discuss impact of COVID-19 on countries’ trade, economic relations Business 8 May 17:13
Oil market not far from recovery road, price swings coming closer Oil&Gas 8 May 17:06
Equinor expects production growth from new projects in 2019–2026 Oil&Gas 8 May 16:47
Azerbaijan to hold online event on startup projects ICT 8 May 16:46
Over 10K Georgian citizens brought home amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 8 May 16:45
CPC-Kazakhstan to buy gas controlling equipment via tender Tenders 8 May 16:41
GUAM condemns occupation of Azerbaijan's Shusha by Armenian armed forces Politics 8 May 16:37
Turkey reveals data on cargo movement through its Gulluk port Turkey 8 May 16:34
Ukraine company ships equipment for Uzbekistan's Mubarek GPP Construction 8 May 16:30
US sends aid to Uzbekistan following Sardobin water reservoir disaster Uzbekistan 8 May 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev: We’ve once again shown ourselves, our people, whole world that we are a dignified country Politics 8 May 16:15
Kazakhstan expects second coronavirus wave in late autumn Kazakhstan 8 May 16:11
Azerbaijan confirms 75 new COVID-19 cases across country Society 8 May 16:06
Iran seeks to increase steel export to Middle East Business 8 May 16:05
All news