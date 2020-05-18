Central Bank of Uzbekistan announces new currency rates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from May 19, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The report said the US dollar rate downs to 10,129.56 soum, euro down to 10,955 soum, English pound down to 12,260 soum, while the Russian ruble decreased to 137.5 soum.

On April 20, President of Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov said there will be no shortage of foreign currency in Uzbekistan, as the Central Bank received $200 million in advance from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

As reported, the Central Bank received an additional $400 million from the Federal Reserve Bank on May 5, on the basis of requests from local banks.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all other foreign currencies - 15 percent.

The Central Bank's basic inflation forecast for the end of 2020 has been revised downward from 12-13.5 percent to 11-12.5 percent.

