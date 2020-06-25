Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency rises

Finance 25 June 2020 17:02 (UTC+04:00)
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a foreign exchange auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), during which Azerbaijani banks acquired $41.6 million, Trend reports on June 25 citing CBA.

According to CBA, demand from the banks at the auction increased by 26 percent or by $8.6 million compared to the previous auction.

Considering the number of days remaining before the next scheduled auction, as well as with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted currency trading by the banks, the demand of banks at the auction will be fully provided during weekends.

The first foreign exchange auction in a long time was held with the participation of SOFAZ on March 10, 2020, during which Azerbaijani banks acquired 323.2 million manat ($190.1 million).

The CBA began to hold foreign exchange auctions through unilateral sale of foreign currency in competitive conditions since mid-January 2017.

In March 2020, it was decided to hold extraordinary foreign exchange auctions in connection with the increased demand of the population for foreign currency amid the failed OPEC+ deal, which entailed a sharp decline in oil prices.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 25)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
French Bouygues to complete some projects in Turkmenistan this year
French Bouygues to complete some projects in Turkmenistan this year
Turkmennebit increases scale of geophysical research
Turkmennebit increases scale of geophysical research
Turkmengas carries out fixing well pipes at several gas fields
Turkmengas carries out fixing well pipes at several gas fields
Loading Bars
Latest
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks decreases Finance 17:37
Uzbek Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement puts cinema in Tashkent up for auction Business 17:30
Macy's to cut 3,900 jobs to help counter COVID-19 losses US 17:29
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas company to supply heating equipment abroad Business 17:23
Azerbaijan’s Invest Proje LLC finalizes construction of premium high-rise building Construction 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 547 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:19
ADB to support economic stimulus plan in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 17:18
French Bouygues to complete some projects in Turkmenistan this year Business 17:11
Iran launches six construction projects in Khuzestan Province Business 17:05
Hyundai plans to start production of medical masks in Uzbekistan Business 17:04
New minister of healthcare appointed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17:03
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency rises Finance 17:02
International flights not to resume until August 1 in Georgia Construction 17:02
Austrian OMV oil company to extract oil, gas in Georgia Oil&Gas 16:48
Number of French tourists visiting Turkey drops all-time low Turkey 16:43
Iran looks to revive 1,500 production units Business 16:38
UAE's flydubai to resume flights to Kazakhstan Transport 16:36
Georgian Glenberry company exports strawberries, blueberries to US Business 16:35
PASHA Capital has introduced a new product in Azerbaijani securities market Finance 16:33
Pakistan pilot licence irregularities are 'serious lapse' Other News 16:17
US increases jewelry import from Turkey Turkey 16:13
Minister: Georgia may extend ban on regular flights until end of July Transport 15:55
TRACECA: Reconstruction of checkpoints on Georgian-Turkish border brings positive results Transport 15:50
Fruit, vegetable processing plant commissioned in Iran's Ardabil industrial park Finance 15:50
Uzbek State Tax Committee proposing create single data base of business entities ICT 15:43
Bank of England says may toughen rules for non-banks Europe 15:39
Georgia moving into next phase of systematic land registration Business 15:21
UK retailers gloomy before June's lockdown easing Europe 15:21
Azerbaijani Shaki Sharab company working on new type of wine Business 15:18
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgia's banking sector up Finance 15:15
Salaries of employees involved in insurance sector greatly increase in Azerbaijan Economy 15:12
Polypropylene production underway in Kazakhstan despite COVID-related restrictions Oil&Gas 15:09
Kazakhstan's broad money value up Finance 15:07
Iran discloses investment plans in Yazd Province Finance 15:01
Farmers in Iran's Khuzestan Province sell all rapeseed to state company Business 14:49
Iran is expanding railway network in 3 provinces Transport 14:41
Azerbaijan may tighten quarantine regime, based on COVID-19 statistics Society 14:38
Bulgaria's empty Black Sea resorts brace for tough summer Europe 14:36
Turkmennebit increases scale of geophysical research Oil&Gas 14:33
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz increasing gas production in Bukhara Region Oil&Gas 14:23
Iran's Shazand refinery announces tender to buy spare dry gas seal Tenders 14:19
Iran's Bakhtar Petrochemical Company’s production to grow Oil&Gas 14:16
ADB to support Uzbekistan's government in COVID-19 battle Business 14:13
Cargo transportation from France to Turkey remains stable despite pandemic Turkey 14:11
Amount of COVID-infected in Iran surpasses 10,000 Society 14:10
Azerbaijan hikes import of Uzbek products Business 14:05
Uzbekistan's gold exports continue to increase Business 14:00
Azerbaijan-Ukraine foreign trade turnover becomes more balanced Business 13:46
Germany welcomes EU green light for Lufthansa bailout Europe 13:43
Azerbaijan makes changes to quarantine-related SMS permission system Society 13:40
Iran notes importance of Goureh-Jask oil pipeline for energy, economic security Oil&Gas 13:35
French National Center for Space Studies talks creation of first Uzbek space agency ICT 13:31
Georgia's import of grain, legumes from Turkey soars Turkey 13:24
US donates special equipment to Georgia Georgia 13:17
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 13:17
Zanganeh: Goureh-Jask pipeline’s most strategic project of Iran Commentary 13:17
Azerbaijani parliament sets state duty rates for accreditation of medical facilities Politics 13:14
Turkmengas carries out fixing well pipes at several gas fields Turkmenistan 13:12
SOCAR details plans for further dev’t of Muradkhanly-Jafarli-Zardab block Oil&Gas 13:09
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company commissions new plant Oil&Gas 13:01
Azerbaijani president attends opening of Defense Ministry’s military unit (PHOTO) Politics 13:00
Azerbaijani president inaugurates State Symbols Museum in Mingachevir (PHOTO) Politics 12:56
Disorder in London leaves 15 officers injured Europe 12:48
Demand for Turkish ready-made clothing rises in China Turkey 12:47
ECB to provide euro loans to non euro zone central banks Europe 12:38
President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony of launching “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Station in Mingachevir after major overhaul (PHOTO) Politics 12:35
Gulf coronavirus infections surpass 400,000 Arab World 12:33
Commander of Border Guards: Iran-Azerbaijan borders - borders of peace, friendship Politics 12:32
Oil Minister: several petrochemical facilities to be commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 12:24
Turkmenistan starts producing chemical additives to increase cement production Turkmenistan 12:19
Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express delivering locomotives to Azerbaijan Transport 12:13
EU regulators okay with conditions Lufthansa's 6 billion euro recapitalisation Europe 12:05
Russia reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:00
Azerbaijan marks substantial growth of investments in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:00
Georgia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 5 recoveries Georgia 11:58
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Mingachevir city for visit (PHOTO) Politics 11:57
Spain ready to assist in making linkage with Azerbaijani port Transport 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 11:56
Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break Europe 11:55
Turkmenistan reports completion of wheat harvesting in some districts Turkmenistan 11:54
Azerbaijan ramps up import of Turkmenistan's products Business 11:47
Miandoab petrochemical plant put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 11:30
Spanish companies studying Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 11:25
Central Bank of Iran reports increase in number of checks exchanged Finance 11:19
Georgia sees increase in exports of fruits, nuts Business 11:18
Prices of precious metals drop in Azerbaijan on June 25 Finance 11:16
Google to pay some publishers in Australia, Brazil, Germany for content ICT 11:13
Azerbaijan-Russia five-month trade turnover value disclosed Finance 11:12
Geostat: Georgia decreases vegetable exports year-on-year Business 11:04
IMF downgrades Kazakhstan's GDP growth forecast for 2020 Business 11:03
Volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan, Moldova triples Business 11:02
Zenith Energy ceases all oil production operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:57
India, Azerbaijan to have better connectivity with full operation of North-South Corridor Transport 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:46
Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder backs bailout plan Europe 10:44
LNG oversupply may extend well into 2020s keeping prices low Oil&Gas 10:42
Kyrgyzstan weighs return to state of emergency over coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 25 Finance 10:35
Azerbaijan records massive drop of imports from Kazakhstan Business 10:28
Mini petrochemical plant to be commissioned in Iran's Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 10:27
All news