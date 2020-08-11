Iranian currency rates for August 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to August 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,328 rials.

Currency Iranian rial August 11 Iranian rial on August 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,963 54,900 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,875 45,991 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,800 4,803 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,668 4,648 1 Danish krone DKK 6,626 6,649 1 Indian rupee INR 562 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,290 137,242 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,926 24,959 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,600 39,699 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,501 31,399 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,767 27,741 1 South African rand ZAR 2,379 2,384 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,727 5,754 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,511 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,128 30,063 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,584 30,598 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,518 49,564 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,270 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,925 34,822 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,677 30,686 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,041 6,028 100 Thai baths THB 134,972 134,604 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,998 10,005 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,475 35,363 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,328 49,525 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,004 10,009 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,663 13,668 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,859 2,857 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,064 17,057 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,806 85,602 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,062 4,294 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 248,808 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,529 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 220,337 rials, and the price of $1 is 185,501 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 208,000-211,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 246,000-249,000 rials.