Iranian currency rates for August 11

Finance 11 August 2020 10:12 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to August 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,328 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial August 11

Iranian rial on August 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,963

54,900

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,875

45,991

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,800

4,803

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,668

4,648

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,626

6,649

1 Indian rupee

INR

562

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,290

137,242

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,926

24,959

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,600

39,699

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,501

31,399

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,767

27,741

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,379

2,384

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,727

5,754

1 Russian ruble

RUB

573

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,511

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,128

30,063

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,584

30,598

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,518

49,564

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,270

2,262

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,925

34,822

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,677

30,686

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,041

6,028

100 Thai baths

THB

134,972

134,604

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,998

10,005

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,475

35,363

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,328

49,525

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,004

10,009

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,663

13,668

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,859

2,857

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

548

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,064

17,057

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

85,806

85,602

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,062

4,294

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 248,808 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,529 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 220,337 rials, and the price of $1 is 185,501 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 208,000-211,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 246,000-249,000 rials.

