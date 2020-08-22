Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21)

Finance 22 August 2020 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan edged up by 7.684 manat or 0.2 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,340.3181 manat, which is 0.15 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug.10

3,450.286

Aug.10

3,303.882

Aug.11

3,431.833

Aug.11

3,385.5755

Aug.12

3,200.344

Aug.12

3,389.7575

Aug.13

3,273.308

Aug.13

3,310.8095

Aug.14

3,321.443

Aug.14

3,311.566

Average weekly

3,335.443

Price

3,340.3181

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.688 manat or 3.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.3988 manat, which is 1.7 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug.10

47.7173

August 17

44.9055

Aug.11

49.1385

August 18

47.2866

Aug.12

41.0134

August 19

47.0467

Aug.13

43.8575

August 20

46.161

Aug.14

46.4636

August 21

46.5943

Average weekly

45.6381

Price

46.3988

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.2375 manat or 3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,610.4321 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug.10

1,659.931

August 17

1,621.5875

Aug.11

1,671.627

August 18

1,637.4485

Aug.12

1,585.964

August 19

1,621.0945

Aug.13

1,595.28

August 20

1,598.68

Aug.14

1,627.954

August 21

1,573.35

Average weekly

1,628.151

Price

1,610.4321

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 19.9155 manat or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,699.455 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug.10

3,702.311

August 17

3,682.9565

Aug.11

3,811.111

August 18

3,713.939

Aug.12

3,662.803

August 19

3,699.3615

Aug.13

3,687.7845

August 20

3,698.146

Aug.14

3,671.184

August 21

3,702.872

Average weekly

3,716.0024

Price

3,699.455

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.22)

