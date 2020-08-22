Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan edged up by 7.684 manat or 0.2 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,340.3181 manat, which is 0.15 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug.10 3,450.286 Aug.10 3,303.882 Aug.11 3,431.833 Aug.11 3,385.5755 Aug.12 3,200.344 Aug.12 3,389.7575 Aug.13 3,273.308 Aug.13 3,310.8095 Aug.14 3,321.443 Aug.14 3,311.566 Average weekly 3,335.443 Price 3,340.3181

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.688 manat or 3.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.3988 manat, which is 1.7 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug.10 47.7173 August 17 44.9055 Aug.11 49.1385 August 18 47.2866 Aug.12 41.0134 August 19 47.0467 Aug.13 43.8575 August 20 46.161 Aug.14 46.4636 August 21 46.5943 Average weekly 45.6381 Price 46.3988

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.2375 manat or 3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,610.4321 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug.10 1,659.931 August 17 1,621.5875 Aug.11 1,671.627 August 18 1,637.4485 Aug.12 1,585.964 August 19 1,621.0945 Aug.13 1,595.28 August 20 1,598.68 Aug.14 1,627.954 August 21 1,573.35 Average weekly 1,628.151 Price 1,610.4321

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 19.9155 manat or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,699.455 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug.10 3,702.311 August 17 3,682.9565 Aug.11 3,811.111 August 18 3,713.939 Aug.12 3,662.803 August 19 3,699.3615 Aug.13 3,687.7845 August 20 3,698.146 Aug.14 3,671.184 August 21 3,702.872 Average weekly 3,716.0024 Price 3,699.455

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.22)