Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan edged up by 7.684 manat or 0.2 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,340.3181 manat, which is 0.15 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug.10
|
3,450.286
|
Aug.10
|
3,303.882
|
Aug.11
|
3,431.833
|
Aug.11
|
3,385.5755
|
Aug.12
|
3,200.344
|
Aug.12
|
3,389.7575
|
Aug.13
|
3,273.308
|
Aug.13
|
3,310.8095
|
Aug.14
|
3,321.443
|
Aug.14
|
3,311.566
|
Average weekly
|
3,335.443
|
Price
|
3,340.3181
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.688 manat or 3.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.3988 manat, which is 1.7 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug.10
|
47.7173
|
August 17
|
44.9055
|
Aug.11
|
49.1385
|
August 18
|
47.2866
|
Aug.12
|
41.0134
|
August 19
|
47.0467
|
Aug.13
|
43.8575
|
August 20
|
46.161
|
Aug.14
|
46.4636
|
August 21
|
46.5943
|
Average weekly
|
45.6381
|
Price
|
46.3988
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.2375 manat or 3 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,610.4321 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug.10
|
1,659.931
|
August 17
|
1,621.5875
|
Aug.11
|
1,671.627
|
August 18
|
1,637.4485
|
Aug.12
|
1,585.964
|
August 19
|
1,621.0945
|
Aug.13
|
1,595.28
|
August 20
|
1,598.68
|
Aug.14
|
1,627.954
|
August 21
|
1,573.35
|
Average weekly
|
1,628.151
|
Price
|
1,610.4321
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 19.9155 manat or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,699.455 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug.10
|
3,702.311
|
August 17
|
3,682.9565
|
Aug.11
|
3,811.111
|
August 18
|
3,713.939
|
Aug.12
|
3,662.803
|
August 19
|
3,699.3615
|
Aug.13
|
3,687.7845
|
August 20
|
3,698.146
|
Aug.14
|
3,671.184
|
August 21
|
3,702.872
|
Average weekly
|
3,716.0024
|
Price
|
3,699.455
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.22)