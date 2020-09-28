Iran announces balance of bank loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The balance of bank loans in Iran increased by 31.9 percent during the first four months of current Iranian year (March 20-July 21, 2020) compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The balance of deposits increased by 38 percent compared to the same period of the last Iranian year.

The table below presents balance of loans, foreign currency deposits of banks and financial institutions for the reported four-month period, according to the official exchange rate ($1=42,000 rials):

Period Loans (in $) Deposits (in $) Deposits after deducting state fee (in $) Percentage ratio of loans to deposits after deducting state fee (%) Percentage of loan growth Percentage of deposit growth Compared to 4th month of last Iranian year (June 22-July 22, 2019) Compared to 12th month of last Iranian year (Feb. 20-Mar. 19, 2020) Compared to 4th month of last Iranian year (June 22-July 22, 2019) Compared to 12th month of last Iranian year (Feb. 20-Mar. 19, 2020) 4 months of the last Iranian year (March 21-July 22, 2019) 383 billion 528 billion 473 billion 81 - - - - Last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 19, 2020) 460 billion 646 billion 580 billion 79.4 - - - - 4 months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21, 2020 506 billion 728 billion 661 billion 76.5 31.9 9.8 38 12.6

Table of loan balance, currency deposits of banks and financial institutions in Iran on provinces for two months, in USD, according to the official exchange rate ($1=42,000 rials):