Bitcoin price surpasses $25,000 renewing historical maximum
Bitcoin rose by 6.1% to $25.005 updating its historical maximum early on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.
