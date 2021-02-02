Iran's parliament denies gov't budget project for next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian parliament has not approved the government's budget project for next Iranian year (March 21, 2021 to March 21, 2022), Trend reports citing the parliament’s official website.

According to the report, the supporters and opponents of the Iran's government budget project for next Iranian year spoke in a meeting of the Iranian parliament today on Feb. 2, and a vote was held at the end of the meeting.

Out of 261 deputies present at the parliamentary session, 148 voted against the bill and 12 abstained.

As reported, the Iranian government's budget project for the next Iranian year was submitted to parliament on December 2. According to the budget project, next year's budget will total about 24.4 quadrillion rials (about $580 billion).