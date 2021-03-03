Significant number of people receive unemployment benefits in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 107,344 persons received the unemployment benefit of 200 lari ($60.30) in January in Georgia, while 140,845 - in February, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the fourth phase of the government's anti-crisis plan, unemployed persons will be able to receive compensation of 200 lari by June 2021.

In total, 150 million lari ($45.2 million) will be spent from the state budget for the compensations.

Meanwhile, employers must submit a list of persons, who were hired for two months or more from January 2020 to November 2020, but did not receive a salary for one month or more from December 2020 to February 2021.

---

