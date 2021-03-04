EU delegation's head talks interest in raising Azerbaijani regions' financial inclusion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan achieved significant results in the development of countrywide micro-entrepreneurship in 2020 within the European Union-funded ‘Accelerating Development of Sustainable Microenterprises in Azerbaijani Regions’ project, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remark at the final conference on the above project, organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, Trend reports on Mar.4.

According to him, the development of micro and small entrepreneurship took place in such areas as agriculture (beekeeping, livestock, poultry farming), canning, manufacturing flour products, cosmetology, carpet weaving, education, and others.

"There is still a problem of financial inclusion in the development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the regions of Azerbaijan. Changes and simplification of the tax system will greatly facilitate access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the regions," noted the delegation’s head.

Jankauskas reminded that as a result of activities aimed at increasing the financial literacy of citizens, trainings were held in more than 10 regions in the country.

He added that it’s necessary to expand such projects.

The final conference on ‘Accelerating Development of Sustainable Microenterprises in Azerbaijani Regions’ project organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association with the participation of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, the Agency for the Development of SMEs, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations and other structures is taking place.