Volume of Azerbaijani Depository Center's Feb. 2021 bond payments revealed

The National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan was a paying agent for coupon payments worth 52.9 million manat ($31.12 million) to 61 investors in February 2021, Trend reports on Mar.5 referring to a source in the center.

According to the source, the largest payments on bonds were made by the Ministry of Finance (52.88 million manat or $31.11 million on 10 bonds).

Some 13,750 manat ($8,090) and 26,050 manat ($15,320) respectively were paid on 1 bond of the non-bank credit organization Embafinance CJSC and factoring company Ferrum Kapital LLC each.

Besides, the NDC was a paying agent for a coupon payment on 1 bond of Bank BTB in the amount of 562 manat ($330.6).

Earlier, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan introduced a regulatory holiday to support capital market participants during a pandemic, as well as tariff preferences to support the participation of issuers and investors in the capital market.

Within the new rules, the tariffs which are paid by the companies listed on the stock exchange to the National Depository Center have been reduced by more than twofold. The tariffs which are charged from investors by the center for the registration of corporate securities in the secondary market, market makers, and repo transactions have been optimized.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar.5)

