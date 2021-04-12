Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.12

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.49 per barrel last week (from Apr.5 through Apr.9), having dropped by $1.15 (1.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $62.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.76 per barrel last week, decreasing by 92 cents (1.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $62.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.9.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.24 per barrel, falling by $1.12 (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $59.6 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $61.92 per barrel, which is $1.27 (2 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $62.37 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.03.

Oil grade/date Apr.5, 2021 Apr.6, 2021 Apr.7, 2021 Apr.8, 2021 Apr.9, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $62.98 $61.63 $62.58 $62.77 $62.49 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $62.16 $60.9 $61.89 $62.07 $61.76 Urals (EX NOVO) - $59.54 $58.36 $59.47 $59.6 $59.24 Brent Dated - $62.37 $61.03 $62 $62.27 $61.92

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni